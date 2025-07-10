AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Out At polycet.ap.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here

AP POLYCET 2025: Seat Allotment Results Out Now at Official Website – Direct Link Inside | Image: File Photo

AP POLYCET 2025: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has declared the AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment results today, July 10, 2025. Candidates who took part in the counselling process can now check their results on the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in.

To check the seat allotment result, candidates must enter their Login ID, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth on the official website.

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result’.

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your seat allotment result.

Step 5: Check your result on the screen and download it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: What’s Next?

After the announcement of the seat allotment results, students must report to their assigned colleges between July 10 and 14, 2025.

According to the official schedule, academic sessions will begin on July 10, 2025.

Students are advised to take note of the tuition fees:

Rs 4,700 per year for government and aided polytechnic colleges

Rs 25,000 per year for private unaided polytechnics and second shift engineering colleges

About AP POLYCET 2025: