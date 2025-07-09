AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result Today at polycet.ap.gov.in, Here's How to Check

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment 2025: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, is set to release the AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment results on July 9, 2025. Candidates who participated in the counselling round can view their results on the official AP POLYCET website at polycet.ap.gov.in.

To check the result, candidates will need their application number, password, and hall ticket number.

Candidates who are allocated seats in the merit list must report to their respective colleges between July 10 and July 14, 2025. Academic classes will commence on July 10, 2025. Candidates must download the seat allotment letters following the online announcement of the AP POLYCET 2025 counselling and seat allocation results.

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycet.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your login details.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your seat allotment result.

Step 5: Check the result and download it.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic 2025: Tuition Fee

The tuition fee after allotment is Rs 4700 for government and aided polytechnics, and Rs 25000 per annum for private unaided polytechnics and second shift engineering colleges. The reimbursement of tuition fees for eligible candidates will be according to the orders issued by the Government of Andhra Pradesh from time to time.

About AP POLYCET Exam 2025: