Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Ends Tomorrow at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Know How to Apply

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the registration window for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 on July 10, 2025, at 11:00 AM. Candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2025 and meet the minimum required marks can apply for the state counselling by visiting the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

This registration opportunity is meant for candidates who qualified for NEET UG but did not apply for UGCET 2025. They must complete the online application and pay the fee through the ‘UGNEET-2025 New Registration’ link available on the KEA website to be considered for admission to Medical, Dental, and AYUSH courses for the 2025–26 academic year.

Only those who have secured the minimum qualifying marks or above in NEET UG 2025 are eligible to register, fill out the application form, and make the payment for undergraduate programmes in Medicine, Dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani, and Homoeopathy for the 2025–2026 session.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Press on the “Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the required registration details on the new page.

Step 4: Finish the application form after registration.

Step 5: Make the payment for the application fee online.

About Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: