AP SSC 10th Result 2025: BSEAP SSC Class 10th Result Declared at bse.ap.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

AP SSC 10th Result 2025 OUT: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh ( BSEAP ) has declared the Class 10 or SSC public examination results during a press conference. The official link to download the marks memo in PDF format is now active on the board's website at bse.ap.gov.in.

This year, out of 6,14,459 students who appeared, 4,98,585 have passed, achieving a pass percentage of 81.14 per cent. The Parvathipuram Manyam district has topped the list with an impressive 93.90 per cent pass rate.

An impressive 1,680 schools across Andhra Pradesh achieved a 100% pass rate in the AP SSC 2025 examinations. This highlights exceptional teaching efforts and strong student preparation in these schools.

AP SSC 10th Result 2025: Where to Check

Students can check their results on the official board website.

The results will be available at:

bse.ap.gov.in

Results.bse.ap.gov.in

bseap.in

AP SSC 10th Result 2025: How to Check via WhatsApp

WhatsApp (Mana Mitra): Send “Hi” to 95523 00009

AP SSC 10th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for “AP SSC 10th Result 2025” on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the given field.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the marks memo as a PDF.

Step 6: Save it safely for future use.

AP SSC 10th Result 2025: Supplementary Exams from May 19

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Minister Lokesh Nara has announced that the AP SSC supplementary exams for 2025 will take place from May 19 to 28.