AP SSC Result 2025: BSEAP Class 10th Results Expected to Release Today at bse.ap.gov.in, When and Where to Check

AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will likely announce the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2025 soon. Once the results are out, students can check their marks online by visiting the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

To check the AP SSC Result, students will need to enter their Hall Ticket Number or Roll Number along with their Date of Birth, just as shown on their admit cards. According to media sources, the results are expected to be released on either April 22 or 23.

AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025: Time

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has not yet confirmed the exact time to release the AP SSC Results 2025. The timing will be officially announced through a press note issued by the board.

The results will be declared during a press conference, where officials will also provide important details such as the overall pass percentage, performance by gender, and the names of the top-performing students.

AP SSC Result 2025: Where to Check

The official websites to download AP 10th class results 2025 are:

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

In addition to the official website, students can also check the Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Results through SMS, DigiLocker, and the website manabadi.co.in, in case the official websites are not working or have crashed due to heavy traffic.

AP SSC 10th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official BSEAP website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘SSC Public Exam Results 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number or Hall Ticket Number.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your results.

Step 5: Download and save your marksheet for future use.

AP SSC 10th Result 2025: How to Check on Manabadi

Step 1: Visit the official Manabadi website at manabadi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for 'AP SSC Result 2025'

Step 3: Log in by entering your Roll Number, Date of Birth, and any other details as mentioned on your admit card

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it, save a copy, and take a printout for future reference

AP 10th Class Result 2025: How to Check Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website: digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’.

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number and verify it using the OTP sent to your phone.

Step 4: Create a username and password of your choice.

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar number to complete the registration.

Step 6: Log in using your username and password to view your result.

AP SSC Exam 2025: Date

The Andhra Pradesh Board held the AP SSC (Class 10) examinations 2025 from March 17 to March 31. The exams started at 9:30 am each day, although the finishing time differed depending on the subject.