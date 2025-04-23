AP SSC 10th Supplementary Exams 2025 Date Announced, Check Details Here

AP SSC 10th Supplementary Exams 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the dates for AP SSC 10th supplementary exams 2025. The board will conduct the exams from May 19 to 28. The board will host the link to apply for the supplementary exams soon on its official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

As per the marking criteria, students must obtain at least 30 per cent marks in each subject to clear the AP SSC 2025 examinations. Candidates, who failed in one or more subjects in the AP SSC 10th board examination 2025, are eligible to apply for the AP SSC supplementary exams 2025.

AP SSC 10th Exam 2025: Revaluation Fee

Notably, the board has also announced that students can apply for recounting and revaluation of the AP SSC 10th 2025 answer sheet from April 24 to May 1. Students should have to spend Rs 500 per subject as a recounting fee, while Rs 1,000 will be charged for reverification.

AP SSC 10th Exam 2025: Statistics

The BSE declared the AP Class 10 results 2025 today, on its official website, where 84.09 per cent of girls were able to clear the exam, while 78.31% of boys passed the board exams.