AP SSC Result 2025: BSEAP Class 10th Results Likely Tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check

AP SSC 10th result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is expected to announce the Class 10 or SSC results on 22 April 2025 during a press conference, as per media reports. After the results are declared, students can check their scores and download the marks memo from the official websites at bse.ap.gov.in or bseaps.in.

However, the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has not yet officially confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the AP Class 10 Results 2025. During the press conference, the board officials will also announce the list of toppers, details of the supplementary exams, overall pass percentage, and other key information.

AP SSC Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link titled ‘AP SSC Result 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the space provided.

Step 4: Your AP SSC Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the marks memo in PDF format.

Step 6: Save a copy for future reference.

AP SSC Exam 2025: Date

This year, the SSC examinations took place from March 17 to 31, with nearly 6.5 lakh students participating from across the state.

AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2025: