TS Inter Result 2025: TSBIE IPE 1st, 2nd Year Results Tomorrow at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2025 Date: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSBIE or TGBIE) will announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 results on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. According to the official press release, the results will be declared during a press conference scheduled for 12 PM. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their TS Inter result and marks memo at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

The evaluation process started in March, and for the first time, biometric attendance was introduced. This year, the TS Inter First Year theory exams were held from March 5 to 24, while the Second-Year theory exams took place from March 6 to 25. All exams were conducted in a single shift, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

TS Inter Results 2025: Where to Check

After the results are declared, students can visit the following websites to check and download their marks:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for TS Inter 1st Year Result 2025 or TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2025, depending on your class.

Step 3: Enter your login details as required and click on the Submit button.

Step 4: Your TS Inter Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

TS Inter Result 2025: Passing Marks