Updated April 5th 2025, 12:22 IST

APPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2025 Declared: Check Merit List, And Other Details Here

APPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2025: Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
APPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2025 Declared
APPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2025 Declared | Image: File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the Group 2 Mains Examination Result 2025. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website at https://psc.ap.gov.in. 

The result has been published in PDF format, listing the registration numbers of candidates who have qualified in the written examination. 

The Mains Exam was held on February 23, 2025, across 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. It is part of the recruitment process for various posts under Group II Services, as mentioned in Notification No. 11/2023, dated December 7, 2023. 

Official Result Notice:

APPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2025: Steps to Check  

Step 1: Go to the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission’s website at https://psc.ap.gov.in. 

Step 2:On the homepage, find and click on the 'Results' tab or a link that says, 'Latest Results' or 'Notifications'. 

Step 3:Look for the link titled "Group 2 Mains Result 2025" or "Merit List for Group 2 Services" and click on it. 

Step 4:A new page will open with the official merit list. It will display the names or registered numbers of the selected candidates. 

Step 5:Click the link to download the PDF file and save it to your device for future reference. 

Step 6: Open the PDF and use the search function (Ctrl + F) to find your registration number or name and check if you’ve been shortlisted for the next stage—certificate verification. 

Direct Link to Check - APPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2025 

APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam 2024: Selection Process  

A total of 897 vacancies, including posts such as Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Labour Officer, and others, will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

The APPSC Group 2 selection process is carried out in three stages: 

  • Screening Test 
  • Main Examination 
  • Computer Proficiency Test 

APPSC Group 2 Mains 2024: Certificate Verification Details 

The certificate verification will take place at the APPSC office, located at: New HODs Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh – 520010. 

The detailed schedule for the verification process will be published soon on the APPSC website. Additionally, individual call letters (memos) will be sent directly to the shortlisted candidates. 

Published April 5th 2025, 12:22 IST