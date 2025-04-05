Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2025: MBOSE SSLC Result to Be Out Today at mbose.in, Check Details

Updated April 5th 2025, 12:07 IST
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Class 10 (SSLC) Result 2025 today at 11:00 AM. Students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2025 can check their results on the official MBOSE website: www.mbose.in.
Students who appeared for the Class 10 exams held from February 10 to 25, 2025, can check their marks by entering their roll numbers. Along with the SSLC Result 2025, MBOSE will also announce the list of toppers and other result statistics today.
To pass the exam, students must score at least 33 percent in each subject. Please note, the online result is provisional, and the original mark sheets will be available for collection from respective schools later.
Step 1: Visit the MBOSE website at www.mbose.in.
Step 2:Click on the "Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2025" link on the homepage.
Step 3:A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other login details.
Step 4:Click on Submit. Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5:Check your marks and download the page.
Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future reference.
The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 10 to 21, 2025. All exams were held in a single shift, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The SSLC examination began with the English paper and ended with the Mathematics/Special Mathematics paper.
