APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025 Begins at apsc.nic.in, Here's How to Apply

APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has initiated the registration process for 20 Grade IV vacancies. Interested applicants can now submit their applications through the official website at apsc.nic.in.

Registration is underway, and the deadline to apply is October 9, 2025. The deadline to pay the fee is October 11, 2025.

APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

There is no application fee for these posts; however, all candidates must pay a processing fee of Rs 47.20 to CSC-SPV. This applies to everyone, regardless of whether you belong to the General, OBC, SC, ST, BPL, or PwBD categories.

APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link for Group IV posts 2025.

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then proceed to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit the completed form.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the submitted application for future reference.

Direct Link to Register - APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025

Note: For the interview, candidates need to bring a printed copy of their online application. You must also have the original documents/certificates and self-attested copies of each. Please refer to your Intimation Letter or Admit Card for a full list of what to bring.

APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria