Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 10 September 2025 at 19:43 IST

APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025 Begins at apsc.nic.in, Here's How to Apply

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has opened applications for 20 Grade IV vacancies. The deadline to apply is Oct 9, 2025. Check here for all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025 Begins
APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025 Begins | Image: File Photo
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has initiated the registration process for 20 Grade IV vacancies. Interested applicants can now submit their applications through the official website at apsc.nic.in. 

Registration is underway, and the deadline to apply is October 9, 2025. The deadline to pay the fee is October 11, 2025. 

APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025: Application Fee 

There is no application fee for these posts; however, all candidates must pay a processing fee of Rs 47.20 to CSC-SPV. This applies to everyone, regardless of whether you belong to the General, OBC, SC, ST, BPL, or PwBD categories. 

APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025: How to Apply  

Step 1: Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link for Group IV posts 2025. 

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then proceed to fill out the application form. 

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit the completed form. 

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the submitted application for future reference. 

Direct Link to Register - APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025 

Note: For the interview, candidates need to bring a printed copy of their online application. You must also have the original documents/certificates and self-attested copies of each. Please refer to your Intimation Letter or Admit Card for a full list of what to bring. 

APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria  

To apply, candidates must be between 18 and 40 years old as of January 1, 2025. The minimum educational requirement is passing Class 8, and the maximum is passing Class 12 (HSSLC) or an equivalent qualification. 

ALSO READ: SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How to Check

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 10 September 2025 at 19:43 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source