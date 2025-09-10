SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How to Check

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon | Image: File Photo

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon be issuing the admit cards for its SBI Clerk recruitment. The bank is hiring Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) to fill 5,180 vacancies. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website at sbi.co.in.

To get your SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025, you'll need to log in to the official website using your registration ID, password, and date of birth.

This admit card is a crucial document for the exam. It contains essential details like your name, roll number, exam date, timing, and the exam centre address. On the day of the exam, you must bring a printed copy of the admit card, a valid photo ID, and two passport-size photographs. Failure to present these documents will result in you being denied entry to the exam centre.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official State Bank of India website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Find the careers section: On the homepage, click on the 'Careers' tab.

Step 3: Under the Recruitment tab, navigate to 'Current Openings'. Find and click on the link for the SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Admit Card 2025.

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth in the login window.

Step 5: After entering the captcha code and clicking Login/Submit, your admit card will be displayed. Check the details carefully and print a copy to take to the exam centre.

About SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam 2025: