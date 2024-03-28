Advertisement

A wave of criticism and questions has inundated social media following reports of casteist slogans being raised by students at Ashoka University in Haryana. Several videos capturing the slogan-shouting incidents, primarily targeting Brahmins and Baniyas, emerged on various social media platforms, triggering widespread condemnation of the students' actions.

In response to the uproar, Ashoka University issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to freedom of expression while emphasizing the importance of mutual respect. The university expressed its disapproval of any expressions of hatred directed towards individuals or groups.

According to the statement posted on social media, the university underscored the significance of respecting the rights and sensibilities of others as outlined in its Guidelines on Protecting Freedom of Expression. Any actions deemed intimidating, threatening, or hostile to individuals or groups are considered serious offenses and are subject to disciplinary procedures.

This is from Ashoka University.



Slogan is Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad.



First, they targeted Brahmins, and now Baniyas. Anyone who believes it is limited to specific castes is mistaken; eventually, caste by caste, they will target you. Their goal is to divide & attack Hindus. pic.twitter.com/WBEv2RiYZv — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 27, 2024

The university asserted its determination to maintain peace and harmony on campus and vowed to take all necessary measures to prevent disturbances.

Established in 2014, Ashoka University has previously garnered attention for controversies surrounding the political views of its faculty, including the departures of Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Arvind Subramanian in March 2021. Despite this, the university has largely maintained a low profile compared to institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, or Delhi University.

The recent incident has sparked concern among observers, with former Infosys Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mohandas Pai questioning the prevalence of caste hatred at Ashoka University. The university reiterated its stance against expressions of hatred and emphasized the importance of fostering a respectful and inclusive environment conducive to the spirit of community.

As the university grapples with the fallout from the incident, stakeholders are closely monitoring developments to ensure adherence to principles of tolerance and respect within the academic community.