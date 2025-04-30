Assam Board Class 12 Result 2025: AHSEC HS Result Declared at ahsec.assam.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

Assam Board Class 12 Result 2025: The Assam HS Result 2025 will be available on the official AHSEC website on 30th April 2025 at 9:00 AM. Students who took the Assam Class 12 board exams can check and download their results by visiting ahsec.assam.gov.in.

To check the AHSEC Assam Result 2025 online, candidates need to enter their board exam roll number and date of birth.

The Class 12 results can be accessed either through the official AHSEC website or by using the ‘Upolobdha’ mobile app. Both platforms provide a quick and easy way for students to view and download their marks.

Assam HS Result 2025: How to Check via Website

Step 1: Visit the official AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab.

Step 3: Locate and click on the link titled ‘Assam HS Result 2025’.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 5: Your Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Assam HS Result 2025: How to Check via Mobile App

Step 1: Download and install the ‘Upolobdha’ app from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Open the app once the installation is complete.

Step 3: Enter your board roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Tap on the ‘Get Result’ button.

Step 5: Your Assam HS Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Assam HS Result 2025: Important Details

All students who appeared for the Assam HS Examination must secure marks above the minimum pass requirement.