West Bengal Class 12 Result 2025: WB HS Result to Be Released on This Date, Here's How to Check

(WBCHSE) will announce the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025 results on 7 May 2025. Students can check and download their marks online from 2:00 PM onwards by visiting the official website at result.wb.gov.in.

The results for all three streams — Science, Arts, and Commerce — will be released at the same time. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) confirmed this through an official press release published on its website on Monday, April 28.

West Bengal Class 12 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official HPBOSE website: hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says "HPBOSE 12th Result 2025".

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as your roll number or other required information.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result.

Step 5: Download your result and save a copy for future reference.

West Bengal Class 12 Result 2025: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker mobile app and log in using your Aadhaar number or visit the official website at results.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘Pull Partner Documents’ section.

Step 3: Select West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education from the list of partners.

Step 4: Choose ‘WBCHSE HS Marksheet 2025’ from the available document options.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and year of passing in the given fields.

Step 6: Click on ‘Get Document’ to access your digital marksheet.

Step 7: Carefully check the details and click on ‘Save to Locker’ to keep it safely stored for future use.

West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam 2025:

