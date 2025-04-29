Assam Board Class 12 Result 2025: AHSEC HS Result to Be Out Soon, Here’s How to Check

AHSEC HS Result 2025: Assam Board 12th Result to Be Out Soon | Image: File Photo

Assam Board Class 12th Result 2025: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will soon announce the 2025 Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination results. Once released, students can check their results by visiting the official AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

The AHSEC Class 12 results are expected to be announced through a press conference. During the conference, board officials will share details such as the pass percentages for each stream, the names of the toppers, district-wise toppers, and other important information.

Based on previous trends, the 2024 results were declared on May 9, 2024.

AHSEC 2nd Year Result 2025: Where to Check

Students can download the AHSEC 2nd Year Result 2025 from the following official websites:

site.sebaonline.org

ahsec.assam.gov.in

asseb.in

sebaservices.in

Assam Board Class 12 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “AHSEC Result 2025” link on the homepage.

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number, Registration Number, and Session.

Step 5: Your Assam HS Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the marksheet and check all the details carefully.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

Assam Board Class 12 Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone

Create a new message in this format: ASSAM12 (space) Roll Number

Send the message to 56263

You will receive your result as an SMS on the same number

About Assam HS Final Exam 2025:

The Assam HS Final Examination 2025 was conducted between 13 February and 17 March 2025.

This year, over 3 lakh students registered for the exams. The Arts stream had the highest number of registrations with 2,30,091 students, followed by Science with 57,724 and Commerce with 17,869.