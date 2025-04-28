TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Telangana BSE 10th Results Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in, Websites to Check

Telangana TS SSC Result 2025 | Image: File Photo

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is likely to announce the date and time for the TS SSC result 2025 soon. The official website will provide details regarding the result announcement. Once declared, students will be able to check their TS SSC results at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Students can check their results on the official BSE Telangana website by entering their login details, such as roll number or hall ticket number, along with their date of birth.

To pass the exams, students must obtain at least 33 per cent marks. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the Telangana Board's official website or republicworld.com/education for the latest updates on result declarations and other relevant information.