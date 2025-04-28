TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Telangana BSE 10th Results Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in, Websites to Check

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is likely to announce the date and time for the TS SSC result 2025 soon. The official website will provide details regarding the result announcement. Once declared, students will be able to check their TS SSC results at bse.telangana.gov.in.
Students can check their results on the official BSE Telangana website by entering their login details, such as roll number or hall ticket number, along with their date of birth.
To pass the exams, students must obtain at least 33 per cent marks. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the Telangana Board's official website or republicworld.com/education for the latest updates on result declarations and other relevant information.
The BSE Telangana conducted the SSC public examination from March 21 to April 4, held across 2,650 centres throughout the state. The exams were conducted in a single shift, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for most subjects.
This year, a total of 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the TS 10th exam, as reported by BSE Telangana. Of these, 2,58,895 are boys and 2,50,508 are girls.
After the results are announced, the Board will release the dates and schedule for the compartment examinations. Students who do not achieve the minimum required marks will need to appear for these exams.
To check the 10th result, students would need their registration number/ roll number and date of birth. Your roll number will be mentioned on the admit card.
As per media reports, the TS SSC 2025 results are expected to be announced between April 28 and April 30.
However, the official date and time for the result declaration have not yet been confirmed.
Once released, students can check their results at the official websites:
bse.telangana.gov.in
results.bse. telangana.gov.in
manabadi.co.in
Step 1: Visit the official TS SSC website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for 'Telangana Board Class 10 Result 2025.'
Step 3: A new page will open.
Step 4: Enter the required details and click submit.
Step 5: Your TS SSC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Verify your result, save it, and print a copy for future reference.