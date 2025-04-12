Assam CEE Admit Card 2025 Expected Today at astu.ac.in, Check Details

Updated April 12th 2025, 14:41 IST
The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will release the Assam CEE 2025 admit card today, 12 April 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards by entering their application form number or username and password created during the online application process. The admit card will be available on the official website www.astu.ac.in.
As per the schedule, the Assam CEE 2025 admit card will be available for download on the official website from April 12 to April 23, 2025.
The official brochure states that receiving the admit card only allows the candidate to appear for the exam. It does not confirm that the candidate meets all the eligibility criteria for admission to the course they are applying for.
Step 1: Go to the official website: astu.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “Assam CEE 2025 Admit Card”
Step 3: A new page will appear — enter your login details
Step 4: Click on the Submit button
Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen — check the details carefully
Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
The Assam CEE examination is held to help students gain admission to courses such as BAMS, BHMS, BE, and BTech within the state.
The Assam CEE examination has a total duration of three hours and includes multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. There are forty questions from each subject. Candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.
