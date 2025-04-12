TN NMMS Result 2025 Declared at dge.tn.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

TN NMMS Result 2025 OUT: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has declared the results for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Examination held in February 2025. Students can now check their results on the official website www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Students will have to use their login credentials, such as their ten-digit roll number and date of birth, to access the TN NMMS result 2025. A total of 2,30,345 students from Tamil Nadu government and government-aided schools applied for the NMMS scholarship test.

The TN NMMS Result 2025 will include important details such as the student’s roll number, name, parents’ names, school name, district, category, and the marks obtained in both the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Ability Test (SAT). It will also show the total marks and overall rank.

The TN NMMS examination for this academic year was held on 22 February 2025.

TN NMMS Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Results” section.

Step 3: Look for the link that says “NMMS Examination February 2025 Results” and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the given fields.

Step 5: Click Submit to view your result and scholarship status.

About NMMS Exam 2025:

For the 2024–2025 academic year, approximately two lakh thirty thousand Class 8 students from government and government-aided schools appeared for the NMMS exam.