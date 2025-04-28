Assam CEE Answer Key 2025 Released at astu.ac.in, Direct Link to Check

Assam CEE 2025: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the provisional answer key for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025. Candidates can access the answer key directly on the official website at astu.ac.in.

The Assam CEE 2025 answer key is available in PDF format and does not require any login details. Using the answer key, students can estimate their potential scores by comparing their answers with the correct ones provided.

Assam CEE Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to ASTU’s official website: astu.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the Assam CEE 2025 section.

Step 3: Click on the link to view the provisional answer key.

Step 4: The answer key PDF will open on your screen.

Step 5: Download the document to check your answers or raise any objections.

Assam CEE Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website at astu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to submit objections for the answer key.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Submit your objections along with any supporting documents.

Step 5: Pay an objection fee of Rs 300 per question through online payment options like net banking, credit card, or debit card. The fee will be refunded if your objection is accepted.

Note: The last date to submit any objections regarding the answer key is April 29, 2025. After reviewing all objections, ASTU will release the final Assam CEE 2025 answer key, which will be used to calculate the results.

About Assam CEE 2025 Exam: