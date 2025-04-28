MAH MBA CET Answer Key 2025 to Be Released Today at cetcell.mahacet.org, Here's How to Check

MAH MBA CET 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is set to release the answer key for the MAH MBA/MMS CET today, April 28, 2025. Once available, candidates can check the answer key by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The answer keys will include details such as the candidate's name, exam date, exam time, question status, question types, and other important information. Additionally, the MHT CET 2025 authorities will provide the MBA and MMS CET question papers along with the response sheets.

Official Notice:

As per the official notification, candidates will be able to access the question paper, review their responses, and check the correct answer key from April 28, 2025, to April 30, 2025.

MAH MBA CET Answer Key 2025: Objection Fee

To challenge any answer, candidates must pay an objection fee of INR 1,000 per question. This can be done through the designated login portal in the 'Objection Tracking' section.

MAH MBA CET Answer Key 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the MAH MBA/MMS CET answer key on the homepage.

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Check the answer key and download it.

Step 5: Print it out for future reference.

About MAH MBA/MMS CET 2025 Exam: