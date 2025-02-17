Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 4500 Teacher Vacancies at dee.assam.gov.in

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Assam's Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has initiated the recruitment process for 4,500 school teachers across lower primary and upper primary schools in the state. Applications are now open on the official website dee.assam.gov.in.

The deadline for submitting applications is March 31. There are 2,900 vacancies for Assistant Teachers in lower primary schools, and 1,600 vacancies for Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers, and Hindi Teachers in upper primary schools. The DEE will release separate merit lists for each district and category.

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

Applicants must have passed either the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET) or the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), depending on whether they are applying for lower or upper primary schools. Additionally, one of the languages (Language 1 or Language 2) in their CTET or ATET qualification must align with the school's medium of instruction.

Candidates should be between 18 and 40 years old as of January 1, with age relaxation available for reserved categories. Moreover, individuals with more than two living children born on or after January 1, 2021, are ineligible for this recruitment.

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the DEE Assam recruitment portal.

Step 2: Use a valid email ID and mobile number to register.

Step 3: Enter your personal and educational details.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of your TET certificate, academic certificates, passport-size photograph, and signature.

Step 5: Double-check all details for accuracy before submitting.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of your application for future reference.