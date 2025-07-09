Assam NEET Provisional Merit List 2025 Out at dme.assam.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

Assam NEET Provisional Merit List 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has published the provisional NEET UG merit list for candidates eligible to take part in the counselling process. A total of 19,809 candidates have been included in the list, which can be accessed on the official website at dme.assam.gov.in.

The Assam NEET UG 2025 merit list has been released in PDF format. It includes important details such as the candidate’s roll number, name, gender, category, total marks, percentile, NEET rank, and state of eligibility.

DME Assam Allows Category Change Requests till July 11:

DME Assam has announced that candidates who wish to change their category can do so until July 11, 2025. They must fill out the required form and submit it along with the necessary documents at the DME Assam Office, Second Floor, Room Number 5, during official working hours.

No applications will be accepted after the deadline. Submissions sent by post or email will not be considered. Candidates are also advised to collect an acknowledgement receipt at the time of submitting their application.

Assam NEET Provisional Merit List 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of DME Assam at dme.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admission Notice – UG/PG/Others’ section.

Step 3: Select the link titled ‘Educational Notice – Provisional Assam State Merit List – NEET UG 2025’.

Step 4: Search for your name or NEET 2025 Roll Number to check your merit status.

About Assam NEET Counselling 2025:

The counselling dates for Assam NEET 2025 will be announced soon and will follow the NEET 2025 counselling schedule released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).