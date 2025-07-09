MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registrations to Begin Soon at mcc.nic.in, Know How to Apply

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee or MCC is expected to soon commence the online counselling process for MBBS and BDS seats. Candidates who qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate 2025 will be able to submit their applications on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2025 counselling will be held for admission to MBBS, BDS and other allied medical courses. The MCC NEET UG counselling 2025 for 15% AIQ seats is domicile-free. The counselling will be an online process till seat allocation, following which shortlisted candidates need to report to their allotted medical colleges to confirm admission.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official MCC NEET website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'UG Medical' tab.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the registration link shown there.

Step 4: Enter the required details to complete the registration process.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Click on 'Submit' and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Take a printout of the submitted form for future reference.

About MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025:

The complete schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025 will be announced soon. This year, there will be four rounds of counselling Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a Stray Vacancy Round.