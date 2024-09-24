Published 16:02 IST, September 24th 2024
Assam Revokes School Closure Order, All Schools in Guwahati To Reopen Tomorrow As Weather Improves
As the weather condition improves, all schools in the Kamrup (M) district of Assam will reopen tomorrow. Earlier, schools were ordered to shut till Sept 27.
Assam Revokes School Closure Order, All Schools in Guwahati To Reopen Tomorrow As Weather Improves | Image: X
