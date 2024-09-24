sb.scorecardresearch
  • Assam Revokes School Closure Order, All Schools in Guwahati To Reopen Tomorrow As Weather Improves

Published 16:02 IST, September 24th 2024

Assam Revokes School Closure Order, All Schools in Guwahati To Reopen Tomorrow As Weather Improves

As the weather condition improves, all schools in the Kamrup (M) district of Assam will reopen tomorrow. Earlier, schools were ordered to shut till Sept 27.

Reported by: Digital Desk
16:02 IST, September 24th 2024