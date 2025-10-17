Assam TET Result 2024 Declared at madhyamik.assam.gov.in, Know How to Check

Assam TET Result 2024: The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, is set to publish the Assam TET Result 2024 today, 17 October 2025. Candidates who took the TET cum Recruitment Examination (TCR), 2024, can view their results on the official website for the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

To access and download their scorecards, candidates will need to sign in using the application number and the password they established when they completed the Assam TET application form.

Assam TET Result 2024: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Assam TET Result 2024.

Step 3: A new page will load; you'll need to enter your login details here.

Step 4: Click 'submit' to view your results.

Step 5: Check your results and download the page.

Step 6: You should also keep a printout for future use.

Provisional Results Subject to Document Verification:

The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) has clarified that the results for successful candidates are provisional. This means the results are not final until the candidates' eligibility criteria, as stated in the official advertisements, have been verified. The DSE will also check the authenticity of all documents and declarations submitted by the candidates.

For assistance, the Directorate has established a technical support helpline at 080-42303631, which is available from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Saturday.

Furthermore, the DSE stated that it cannot be held responsible for any typographical or printing errors that may appear in the published results.