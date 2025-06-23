Assam TET Result 2025 Declared at madhyamik.assam.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

Assam TET Result 2025 OUT: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, has declared the results of the Assam TET-cum-Recruitment Test 2025 for Graduate Teacher posts today, June 23. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Candidates must log in using their Application Number and Password to download their marksheet.

Those who qualify for the Assam TET are eligible to apply for teaching posts in state government schools, provided they meet other recruitment requirements such as document verification and interviews.

Assam TET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “TET-cum-Recruitment Test Result for Graduate Teachers”.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: Click on submit to view your result.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future use.

Assam TET Merit List 2025:

The Assam TET merit list is prepared based on the marks obtained in the recruitment test. For PGT posts, separate subject-wise merit lists are created. Candidates are shortlisted in a 1:1 ratio against the number of advertised vacancies. If any posts remain vacant, further merit lists may be issued.

About Assam TET Exam 2025: