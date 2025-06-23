CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Window Closing Today at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Apply Now

CSIR UGC NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 session today, June 23, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied can still complete and submit their application on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The last date to pay the application fee is June 24, 2025. The correction window will be open from June 25 to June 26, 2025.

As stated in the official notice, each candidate is allowed to submit only one application. Under no circumstances will more than one application form be accepted from a single candidate.

CSIR UGC NET 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 is non-refundable and differs based on the applicant's category. General category candidates need to pay Rs. 1150, while those from the General–EWS or OBC–NCL (Central List) categories must pay Rs. 600.

For candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD (Persons with Disabilities), or Third Gender categories, the fee is Rs. 325.

CSIR UGC NET 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “CSIR UGC NET June 2025” registration link.

Step 3: Select “Register Now” and fill in your personal and academic details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Download and save the submitted application form for future reference.

About CSIR UGC NET Exam 2025:

The CSIR UGC NET exam is scheduled to be held on July 26, 27, and 28, 2025. It will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test will have three sections, all containing objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the sections.