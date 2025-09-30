Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship 2025: Application Window Closes Today at azimpremjifoundation.org, Check Eligibility and Steps to Apply

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: The Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 is closing its registration window today, Tuesday, September 30, 2025. If you are an eligible and interested female student who hasn't registered yet, please make sure you apply for the scholarship without delay via the official Azim Premji Foundation website at azimpremjifoundation.org.

To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must have successfully completed both Class 10 and Class 12 as a regular student, specifically attending a government school or college in one of the approved States or Union Territories.

About Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship:

The Karnataka government has introduced a new financial aid scheme called the Deepika Student Scholarship to support young women in pursuing higher education.

This programme, launched by the Department of Higher Education in partnership with the Azim Premji Foundation, provides annual financial assistance to female students enrolling in undergraduate, professional, or diploma courses.

Starting from the 2025–26 academic year, the scholarship will benefit over 37,000 girl students who completed their Pre-University Course (PUC) at government colleges, with each student receiving Rs 30,000 per year until they complete their degree.

Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official Azim Premji Foundation website at azimpremjifoundation.org.

Step 2: From the homepage, find and select the link for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025.

Step 3: Begin the application process by completing the necessary registration.

Step 4: Fill out the main application form, upload all required documents, pay the application fees (if applicable), and submit the completed form.

Step 5: Save the confirmation page to your computer and print a copy for your future reference.

Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship 2025: Eligibility