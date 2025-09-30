RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Register at rbi.org.in, Check How to Apply

RBI Grade B recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Services Board's recruitment drive for 120 Grade 'B' (Direct Recruitment) positions is closing today, September 30, 2025. Interested and qualified candidates who have not yet applied must submit their applications without delay via the official website at rbi.org.in.

The application link for this recruitment drive will only be active until 6:00 PM today.

The campaign aims to appoint 120 Officers across the central bank, with vacancies allocated as 83 posts for Grade B (DR) - General, 17 posts for the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), and 20 posts for the Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM). Please also note the application fees: General and OBC candidates must pay Rs 850, while the fee is just Rs 100 for those in the SC, ST, and PwBD categories.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official job portal at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Current Vacancies' tab, then select the link for 'Recruitment for the post of Grade B (DR) 2025'.

Step 3: Click on 'CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION' and enter your basic contact details (name, email address, mobile number).

Step 4: Complete the main application form with accurate personal, educational, and professional information.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other documents as specified in the guidelines.

Step 6: Pay the Fee: Pay the application fee online.

General/OBC: Rs 850+18% GST

SC/ST/PWD: Rs 100+18% GST

Step 7: Carefully review all the information, submit the final application form, and print the confirmation page for your records.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the RBI Grade 'B' recruitment, interested applicants must meet the following essential criteria: you must be a citizen of India, and your age must be between 21 and 30 years old as of September 1, 2025 (with age relaxations available for reserved categories, as per RBI rules). Additionally, you must hold a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university, securing at least 60% marks (or the equivalent grade).