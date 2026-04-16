Battling Cancer, Delhi Boy Aarav Vats Scores 96.6% In CBSE Class 10 Exam

New Delhi: A boy has scored 96.6% in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examinations while battling cancer. Aarav Vats, from Amity International School, Saket, New Delhi, has become an epitome of resilience by his determination to perform well at studies while struggling with his health.

Aarav Vats, who is battling lymphoblastic lymphoma for the past two years, continued his studies alongside intensive medical treatment, refusing to let his illness disrupt his academic goals.

Lymphoblastic lymphoma is a rare and serious cancer that affects the lymphatic system. It originates in immature white blood cells and is most commonly seen in children and adolescents, often causing symptoms like breathing issues, swollen lymph nodes and chest masses.

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 10 results on Wednesday, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.70%, slightly higher than last year.

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A total of 2,21,574 candidate scored 90% and above in CBSE Class 10 exams. Meanwhile, a total of 55,368 students scored 95% and above. A total of 25,08,319 students were registered to appear for the exams.

Meanwhile, girls outperformed boys once again, recording a pass percentage of 94.99% against 92.69% for boys. Further, transgender persons recorded a pass percentage of 87.50%.