CBSE 10th Results 2026: Trivandrum, Vijayawada On Top. Check How Your District Performed Here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the Class 10 board exam results for 2026.

Trivandrum and Vijayawada emerged at the top of the list of districts with the highest pass percentage. Notably, both the districts recorded a pass percentage of 99.79%. The two districts are followed by Chennai, which recorded a pass percentage of 99.58%.

While Delhi West recorded a pass percentage of 97.45%, the data stood at 97.33% for Delhi East.

Meanwhile, girls outperformed boys once again, recording a pass percentage of 94.99% against 92.69% for boys.

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The Class 10 examination concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams are still underway and will be over on April 10. The examination started on February 17 and were conducted across 8,074 centres nationwide. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70% in the Class 10 board examinations.

How To Check Your Results?

There are multiple ways through which students can check their results:

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Online Portal: Visit results.cbse.nic.in and enter your roll number, school code, admit card ID, and date of birth.

DigiLocker: Automated marks will appear under "Issued Documents" for those with linked APAAR IDs.

Manual: Scan the board's QR code or log in using your school and access codes.

UMANG App: Log in and select the "CBSE Class X Results 2026" tab to download your scorecard.

SMS: Text cbse10 [roll no] [school code] [centre no] to 7738299899.