BCECE 2025 Admit Card Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

BCECE Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) issued the BCECE 2025 admit cards on May 28, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered can now download their hall tickets from the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

To download their hall tickets, students need to log in using their registered credentials. Only candidates who submitted their application forms before the deadline will be allowed to take the exam.

BCECE Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “Download Admit Card of BCECE-2025” under the Online Application Forms section.

Step 3: Enter your registered email ID and password in the given fields.

Step 4: Type the captcha code as shown on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the “Sign In” button.

Step 6: Once logged in, your admit card will appear. Download and take a printout for future use.

BCECE Entrance Exam 2025:

The BCECE 2025 entrance exam will be held on 7 and 8 June 2025 at various exam centres across Bihar.

Organised by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), the exam is conducted for admission to Agriculture and Horticulture Science courses. It will take place in an offline, pen-and-paper format.