BCECE 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Here's How to Apply

BCECE 2025 Exam: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) will begin the online registration process for BCECE 2025 on 9th April. Students who wish to apply will need to visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The BCECE 2025 examination is set to take place on 7th and 8th June in two shifts each day. This entrance test offers students the chance to apply for a wide range of undergraduate courses across different streams. Those who qualify will be eligible for admission to participating institutions in fields such as BTech, pharmacy, agriculture, and medical sciences.

Official Notice:

BCECE 2025 Registration: Application Fee

Applicants must make sure that their application form is fully completed, and that the examination or counselling fee is paid in full. Only then will their registration be considered valid. Incomplete forms will not be accepted.

After applying, candidates must also complete the payment to confirm their registration. The fee can be paid online using a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. If the payment is not made, the application will remain incomplete and will not be processed.

About BCECE Exam 2025:

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) organises the BCECE exam for students seeking admission to Agriculture and Horticulture Science courses. This entrance test is conducted in offline mode using pen and paper.