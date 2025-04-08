Rajasthan PTET 2025 Application Deadline Extended, Know How to Apply

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Application: Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has extended the last date to register for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can now submit their application forms until April 17. The registration can be completed online by visiting the official website: ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Candidates who couldn’t apply earlier due to ongoing exams now have time until 17th April 2025 to complete their registration. This update was shared by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, the conducting body for this year’s PTET. The extended deadline provides a welcome opportunity for many aspiring students to apply for the 2-year B.Ed course through PTET 2025.

Official Notice:

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Application Fee

To apply for the Rajasthan PTET 2025 exam, candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500. However, candidates from the Science stream who wish to apply for both the four-year BA BEd and BSc BEd programmes will be required to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee.

Rajasthan PTET 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official PTET 2025 website: ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link for “B.Sc B.Ed, B.A. B.Ed (4-year course) / B.Ed (2-year course)”.

Step 3: Fill in the application form with your personal and educational details. Choose your preferred course and enter the necessary payment information.

Step 4: Upload all required documents in the specified format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee of ₹500 using the available online payment methods.

Step 6: Submit the form and make sure to print a copy for your records.

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Exam Date