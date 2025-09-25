BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 610 Vacancies at bel-india.in, Direct Link to Apply Here

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is accepting applications from engineering graduates for 610 temporary Trainee Engineer positions. If you are interested, you can apply directly on the official website at bel-india.in.

This recruitment drive has a total of 610 vacancies. The final date to apply is October 7, 2025. The openings are split between two divisions: 488 posts are available in the TEBG division, and 122 posts are in the TEEM division.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

There is an application fee of Rs 177 for candidates from the Unreserved Category (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC). Candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories do not have to pay an application fee.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website of BEL India at bel-india.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the 'careers' or 'recruitment' section.

Step 3: Select the job notification for the specific role you are interested in (TEBG/TEEM).

Step 4: Register using a valid email address and mobile number.

Step 5: Complete the online application form with all the required information.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of your documents, as well as a recent photo and your signature, following the instructions provided.

Step 7: Pay the application fee if required.

Step 8: Once finished, submit the form and make sure to print or save a copy for your records.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

To be eligible for the post, you need to have a four-year B.E., B.Tech, or B.Sc. An engineering degree from a recognised university and be no older than 28. Your application and qualifications will be reviewed to determine if you can sit for the written examination.

This exam is a key part of the selection process and will be used to create a merit list for each category and discipline.