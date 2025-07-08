Bharat Bandh 2025: Why Are Millions of Workers, Farmers Shutting Down India on July 9?

Bharat Bandh 2025: A nationwide strike has been announced by a coalition of 10 central trade unions, in collaboration with farmers' and rural workers' groups, to oppose what they claim are the central government’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate” measures. With more than 25 crore workers set to join across multiple sectors, the Bharat Bandh on July 9 could significantly disrupt daily life.

Months of Mobilisation Across Sectors

The strike is expected to disrupt major sectors nationwide. “Banking, postal, coal mining, factories, and state transport services will be affected due to the strike,” said Harbhajan Singh Sidhu of the Hind Mazdoor Sabha.

Amarjeet Kaur of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) noted that months of mobilisation have taken place in both formal and informal sectors, with farmers and rural workers expected to join protests across the country.

What Do Trade Unions and Farmers Want?

At the centre of the protest is a 17-point charter of demands that unions submitted to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last year. These demands include the rollback of the four new labour codes, protection of employment, guaranteed minimum wages, and the revival of the Indian Labour Conference, which has not been held for the past decade.

Unions argue that the four labour codes passed by Parliament weaken workers’ rights, restrict unionisation, increase working hours, decriminalise employer violations of labour laws, and curb workers’ rights to strike or collectively bargain.

In a joint statement, the unions said, “The government has abandoned the welfare state model and is pursuing policies that favour corporations, both Indian and foreign.” They have also opposed the continued privatisation and outsourcing of public sector enterprises and jobs.

This Bharat Bandh is part of a continuing wave of protests by trade unions, with similar strikes held on November 26, 2020; March 28-29, 2022; and February 16, 2023. The unions have pledged to keep up their agitation until their demands are met.

Will Schools, Colleges, and Offices Remain Open?

Despite the scale of the strike, no official notification has been issued regarding the closure of schools, colleges, or government offices, which are expected to operate as usual. However, potential disruptions in public transport may affect the movement of students, teachers, and office-goers, leading to delays. In past strikes, local authorities have occasionally made last-minute decisions, so parents and commuters are advised to monitor local updates.

Private businesses are also expected to remain open unless impacted by transport issues or local conditions on the day of the strike.

What Services Will Continue?

Hospitals, emergency services, internet, and mobile networks are expected to function normally during the strike. While essential services will continue, the overall impact of the Bharat Bandh will depend on regional participation levels and the scale of protests in different states.