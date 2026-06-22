Big Relief As CBSE Grants Students Right to Inspect Answer Sheets Physically After 'No-Change' Verification Result

New Delhi: In a big relief for students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has updated its verification and revaluation procedures, providing students with an extra avenue to address concerns about their board exam scores.

Under the new policy, students whose initial verification requests result in a ‘No-Change’ status are now permitted to visit their designated CBSE Regional Office to personally review their assessed answer scripts.

Through this provision for physical inspection, the board intends to better resolve evaluation concerns and lower student dissatisfaction.

What happened previously?

Previously, the verification and revaluation process did not include an option for students to personally examine their marked scripts. This new policy is designed to offer improved transparency for those who remain unhappy with their verification results.

Advertisement

CBSE in an official note stated, "Candidates who applied for the verification of Issues observed and for whom CBSE has reported the outcome as “No-change", would be offered an opportunity, if they wish to inspect their answer books at the concerned CBSE Regional Office. The schedule for the same would be released soon."

“CBSE appeals to students and parents not to rely on unverified social media posts, rumours, or unofficial sources regarding the post-result process. Authentic and updated information shall be made available through CBSE’s official communication channels," the notice added.

Advertisement

87% results released

In addition, the board has released results for about 87 per cent of students who requested verification and re-evaluation, with the remaining outcomes to be issued in phases. In a post on X, CBSE informed students that the remaining applications would be released in phases and assured them that the entire process would be completed soon.