Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: How to Check Bihar Matric Result, Direct Link Here

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 10 Matric results today, March 29. Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams can check their mark sheets on matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

Students can check their BSEB Class 10 results online by entering their roll number and roll code. For convenience, results are also available via SMS. The online result is provisional, so students should collect their official mark sheets from their respective schools for record purposes.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Official Websites to Check

Students can view their BSEB Class 10 results online through the following official portals:

matricresult2025.com

matricbiharboard.com

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 2: Sign up by entering your contact number and email ID.

Step 3: Find and click on the Bihar Board Matric (10th) Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 4: On the next page, select Bihar Board from the list of available options.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and registration number to view your BSEB Matric results.

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025:

The results were officially announced by Bihar’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, in the presence of S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department.