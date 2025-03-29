Bihar Board 10th Sarkari Result 2025: BSEB Matric Result Declared On matricresult2025.com

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live: BSEB Matric Result To Be Out Today | Image: File Photo

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 10 Matric results today, March 29, on its official website.

Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams can check their mark sheets once they are released on matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

The results will be officially announced by Bihar’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, in the presence of S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department.

This year, over 15 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Matric exams, which were conducted from February 15 to 25. After the results are declared, students can access their scorecards by entering their roll number and roll code on the official portals.