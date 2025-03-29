Bihar Board 10th Sarkari Result 2025: BSEB Matric Result Declared On matricresult2025.com

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 10 Matric results today, March 29, on its official website.
Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams can check their mark sheets once they are released on matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.
The results will be officially announced by Bihar’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, in the presence of S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department.
This year, over 15 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Matric exams, which were conducted from February 15 to 25. After the results are declared, students can access their scorecards by entering their roll number and roll code on the official portals.
Bihar Board Result 2025: To pass the exam, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent in each subject as well as overall. If a student falls short in one or two subjects, they will be placed in the compartment category and given a chance to reappear. However, those who score less than 33 percent in more than two subjects will be considered failed.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Steps to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website: matricbiharboard.com.
Step 2: Sign up by entering your contact number and email ID.
Step 3: Find and click on the Board Exam Result link on the homepage.
Step 4: On the next page, select Bihar Board from the list of available options.
Step 5: Enter your roll number and registration number to view your BSEB Matric results.
A total of 123 candidates are in the top 10 ranks in the BSEB 10th result 2025.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for the Matriculation Special Examination 2025 and Matriculation Compartmental Examination 2025. Students who were absent during the main exams or did not pass in one or two subjects can apply online between 4th April and 12th April 2025.
In addition, students who are not satisfied with their marks can request a scrutiny of their answer sheets within the same period. The results for the compartment exams are expected to be announced by 31st May 2025, ensuring that students do not lose their academic year.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the top-ranking students for the Class 10 Exam 2025.
A total of 12,79,294 students successfully cleared the examination, including 7,52,685 male and 8,05,392 female candidates. The overall pass percentage stands at 82.11 percent.
Sakshi Kumar and Ranjan Verma topped cthe lass 10 exams by securing 489 marks.
Male Candidates:
Female Candidates:
82.11 per cent of students passed the Bihar board Class 10 exams this year.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for the class 10th board examinations. Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma have secured 489 marks (97.8 %) and are the combined toppers. 123 students, including 63 boys and 60 girls, are among the top 10 ranks.
The BSEB Class 10 result marksheets can be downloaded online through matricresult2025.com, matricbiharboard.com, Direct Link to Check
Students can check their BSEB Class 10 results online.
The Bihar Board of School Education (BSEB), Patna, today (March 29) announced the Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Matric results on the official website.
Avoid the fake websites given below:
onlinebseb.in
bsebresult.in/onlinebseb-in
bsebinteredu.in
results.biharboard.com.in
Looking at past trends, the BSEB Class 10 result for 2024 was announced on March 31, with exams held between February 15 and 23. The overall pass percentage stood at 82.91 per cent last year.
Roll Code
Date of Birth or Password
Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for the scrutiny process to have their answer sheets re-evaluated. Additionally, candidates who fail in one or more subjects will have the chance to appear for compartment exams to improve their scores.
The mark sheet will include the total marks obtained along with the division status, categorised as first, second, or third division. However, students must note that the online scorecard is provisional, and the official mark sheet, duly signed by the BSEB, will be issued later. Additionally, the subject-wise marks secured by each candidate will also be mentioned on the BSEB Matric mark sheet.
In the previous year, a total of 4,52,302 students secured a first division, including 2,52,846 boys and 1,99,456 girls.
The second division was achieved by 5,24,965 students, with 2,52,121 boys and 2,72,844 girls.
Meanwhile, 3,80,732 students passed with a third division, comprising 1,66,093 boys and 2,14,639 girls.
To qualify for the Bihar Board Class 10 examination, students must meet both subject-wise and overall passing criteria. They need to score a minimum of 30% in each subject and secure at least 150 marks in total to pass the exam.
Students can opt to receive their results via SMS by following the steps below:
Shri Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, announced that Shri Sunil Kumar, Honourable Minister of the Education Department, Bihar, will declare the Matric Annual Examination 2025 results on 29th March 2025 at 12:00 PM.
The Bihar Board Class 10 results will be announced today in a press conference scheduled for 12 noon. Students should keep their roll number and password ready to check their results.
Students can check their Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 from the following official websites:
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
results.biharboardonline.com
onlinebseb.in
seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com