  Bihar Board 10th Sarkari Result 2025: BSEB Matric Result Declared On matricresult2025.com
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 29th 2025, 15:05 IST

Bihar Board 10th Sarkari Result 2025: BSEB Matric Result Declared On matricresult2025.com

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Matric Result 2025: Students who registered and appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exam can check the result at 12 PM today on matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com once released.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live: BSEB Matric Result To Be Out Today | Image: File Photo

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 10 Matric results today, March 29, on its official website. 

Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams can check their mark sheets once they are released on matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. 

The results will be officially announced by Bihar’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, in the presence of S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department. 

This year, over 15 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Matric exams, which were conducted from February 15 to 25. After the results are declared, students can access their scorecards by entering their roll number and roll code on the official portals. 

Live Blog

Bihar Board Result 2025: To pass the exam, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent in each subject as well as overall. If a student falls short in one or two subjects, they will be placed in the compartment category and given a chance to reappear. However, those who score less than 33 percent in more than two subjects will be considered failed. 

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Steps to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website: matricbiharboard.com.

Step 2: Sign up by entering your contact number and email ID. 

Step 3: Find and click on the Board Exam Result link on the homepage. 

Step 4: On the next page, select Bihar Board from the list of available options. 

Step 5: Enter your roll number and registration number to view your BSEB Matric results. 

March 29th 2025, 13:48 IST

Bihar Board Class 10th Sarkari Result 2025: 123 Students in Top 10

A total of 123 candidates are in the top 10 ranks in the BSEB 10th result 2025.

March 29th 2025, 13:16 IST

BSEB Matric Result 2025: Compartment Exam Schedule

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for the Matriculation Special Examination 2025 and Matriculation Compartmental Examination 2025. Students who were absent during the main exams or did not pass in one or two subjects can apply online between 4th April and 12th April 2025.

In addition, students who are not satisfied with their marks can request a scrutiny of their answer sheets within the same period. The results for the compartment exams are expected to be announced by 31st May 2025, ensuring that students do not lose their academic year.

March 29th 2025, 13:08 IST

BSEB Matric Exam 2025: Top Rank Holders

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the top-ranking students for the Class 10 Exam 2025.

  • Sakshi Kumari – 489 Marks (97.80%) – J P N High School, Narhan, Samastipur
  • Anshu Kumari – 489 Marks (97.80%) – Bhartiya Inter College, Gahiri
  • Ranjan Verma – 489 Marks (97.80%) – Shiv Shankar Singh High School, Agiaon Bazar, Bhojpur
  • Punit Kumar Singh – 488 Marks (97.60%) – Adarsh High School, Barka Rajpur, Buxa
  • Sachin Kumar Ram – 488 Marks (97.60%) – Utkramit Madhyamik School, Simaria, Jamui
  • Priyanshu Raj – 488 Marks (97.60%) – R N & P R High School, Jalalabad, Munger
  • Mohit Kumar – 487 Marks (97.40%) – Utkramit Madhyamik School, Tengara, Banka
  • Suraj Kumar Pandey – 487 Marks (97.40%) – Utkramit Madhyamik School, Basberwa, Banka
  • Khushi Kumari – 487 Marks (97.40%) – R R High School, Gorari, Rohtas
  • Priyanshu Ranjan – 487 Marks (97.40%) – R K High School, Azamnagar
March 29th 2025, 13:02 IST

BSEB 10th Result 2025: Total Students Passed

A total of 12,79,294 students successfully cleared the examination, including 7,52,685 male and 8,05,392 female candidates. The overall pass percentage stands at 82.11 percent.

March 29th 2025, 12:52 IST

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025: Toppers

Sakshi Kumar and Ranjan Verma topped cthe lass 10 exams by securing 489 marks.

March 29th 2025, 12:48 IST

Bihar Result 2025: Overall Performance

  • Total candidates appeared for the exams: 1,558,077 
  • Passed: 1,279,294 (82.11%) 
  • Failed: 278,783 
March 29th 2025, 12:45 IST

BSEB 10th Result 2025: Division-Wise Breakdown

Male Candidates:

  • First Division: 253,754
  • Second Division: 229,958
  • Third Division: 138,144
  • Pass: 7,764

Female Candidates:

  • First Division: 217,091
  • Second Division: 254,054
  • Third Division: 169,648
  • Pass: 8,881
March 29th 2025, 12:42 IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Pass Percentage This Year

82.11 per cent of students passed the Bihar board Class 10 exams this year.

March 29th 2025, 12:40 IST

BSEB Matric Result 2025: Toppers List Out

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for the class 10th board examinations. Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma have secured 489 marks (97.8 %) and are the combined toppers. 123 students, including 63 boys and 60 girls, are among the top 10 ranks.

March 29th 2025, 12:22 IST

BSEB Matric Result 2025: Declared

Students can check their BSEB Class 10 results online. 

March 29th 2025, 12:20 IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: OUT

The Bihar Board of School Education (BSEB), Patna, today (March 29) announced the Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Matric results on the official website.

March 29th 2025, 12:14 IST

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10: List of Fake Websites

Avoid the fake websites given below:

onlinebseb.in
bsebresult.in/onlinebseb-in
bsebinteredu.in
results.biharboard.com.in

March 29th 2025, 12:11 IST

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025: No. Of Candidates Appeared

This year, over 15 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Matric exams, which were conducted from February 15 to 25.

March 29th 2025, 12:05 IST

BSEB Matric Result 2025: Login Credentials Required

Roll Code
Date of Birth or Password

March 29th 2025, 12:02 IST

BSEB Matric Result 2025: Who Will Announce the Result

The results will be officially announced by Bihar’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, in the presence of S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department. 

March 29th 2025, 11:35 IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Scrutiny Process

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for the scrutiny process to have their answer sheets re-evaluated. Additionally, candidates who fail in one or more subjects will have the chance to appear for compartment exams to improve their scores.
 

March 29th 2025, 11:29 IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Key Details on the Marksheet

The mark sheet will include the total marks obtained along with the division status, categorised as first, second, or third division. However, students must note that the online scorecard is provisional, and the official mark sheet, duly signed by the BSEB, will be issued later. Additionally, the subject-wise marks secured by each candidate will also be mentioned on the BSEB Matric mark sheet.

March 29th 2025, 11:06 IST

BSEB Class 10 Result 2025: How to Check on DigiLocker

  • Go to the official DigiLocker website: digilocker.gov.in. 
  • Log in using your existing account details or sign up if you are a new user. 
  • Find the BSEB Matric Result section under the “Education” or “Results” tab. 
  • Enter your Class 10 roll number, school number, and other required details as instructed. 
  • View and download your BSEB Class 10 result once it appears on the screen. 
March 29th 2025, 10:51 IST

Bihar Board Class 10 Results – Last Year’s Statistics

In the previous year, a total of 4,52,302 students secured a first division, including 2,52,846 boys and 1,99,456 girls.

The second division was achieved by 5,24,965 students, with 2,52,121 boys and 2,72,844 girls.

Meanwhile, 3,80,732 students passed with a third division, comprising 1,66,093 boys and 2,14,639 girls.

March 29th 2025, 10:42 IST

Bihar Board Class 10th Resut 2025: Passing Marks

To qualify for the Bihar Board Class 10 examination, students must meet both subject-wise and overall passing criteria. They need to score a minimum of 30% in each subject and secure at least 150 marks in total to pass the exam.

March 29th 2025, 10:34 IST

BSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: How to Check via SMS

Students can opt to receive their results via SMS by following the steps below:

  • BIHAR10ROLL-NUMBER 
  • Send the message to 56263. 
  • You will receive your Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 as an SMS on your mobile phone. 
  • Take a screenshot of the result for future reference 
March 29th 2025, 09:59 IST

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: When Wil the Result Declared?

Shri Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, announced that Shri Sunil Kumar, Honourable Minister of the Education Department, Bihar, will declare the Matric Annual Examination 2025 results on 29th March 2025 at 12:00 PM.

March 29th 2025, 09:58 IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Press Conference at 12 PM

The Bihar Board Class 10 results will be announced today in a press conference scheduled for 12 noon. Students should keep their roll number and password ready to check their results.

March 29th 2025, 09:56 IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Where To Check

Students can check their Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 from the following official websites: 

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 
results.biharboardonline.com 
onlinebseb.in 
seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Published March 29th 2025, 10:02 IST