Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Link: BSEB Matric Result Declared, How to Download Mark Sheet | Image: PTI

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 10 Matric results today, March 29. Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams can check their mark sheets on matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

To download the BSEB Matric Marksheet, students need to keep their roll number and roll code handy, as these details are required to check and verify their results.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Steps to Download Marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official websites: matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials as required.

Step 4: Your Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review your marksheet and download it.

Step 6: Print a copy for future reference.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: How to Download Marksheet via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type "BIHAR10 ROLL NUMBER" (For example: BIHAR10 123456).

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your Bihar Board Class 10 Result on the same mobile number.