Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: BSEB Matric Results Declared; 81.79% Pass, 2 Girls Secure Top Rank; Check Yours

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the Class 10 (Matric) results today, March 29, 2026, marking a major milestone for over 15 lakh students across the state.

The results were announced during a high-profile press conference at the Board’s headquarters by the State Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, alongside BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 81.79%, a slight dip from last year’s 82.11%, but a testament to the rigorous evaluation standards maintained by the board.

The Toppers: A Victory for Girls' Education

In a remarkable display of academic excellence, two girls have jointly secured the state's Rank 1 position.

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Pushpanjali Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui, and Sabreen Parveen from Uch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Vaishali, both scored a staggering 492 out of 500 marks (98.4%).

The success of female candidates highlights the continued impact of state-led initiatives like the Chief Minister Girl Child Incentive Schemes.

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The board confirmed that 139 students have found a place in the state's top-10 merit list this year.

How to Check Your BSEB 10th Result 2026?

With the result link now live, students can access their digital marksheets using their Roll Code and Roll Number.

To manage the heavy web traffic, the board has provided multiple official portals:

2. matricbiharboard.com

3.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step-by-Step Guide To Check Results:

1. Visit one of the official websites listed above.

2. Click on the link “Secondary Annual Examination 2026 Result.”

3. Enter your credentials (Roll Code and Roll Number).

4. Solve the security CAPTCHA and click “Search.”

5. View, download, and print your provisional marksheet.

Alternate Methods: SMS and DigiLocker

If the official websites are slow to load, students can check their results via SMS by typing BIHAR10 <Space> ROLLNUMBER and sending it to 56263.

Additionally, the BSEB will soon upload the official digital marksheets to the DigiLocker app, which is a legally valid document for intermediate admissions.

Rewards and Next Steps

As per the board's policy, the top-ranking students will be felicitated with cash prizes up to Rs 1 lakh, laptops, and Kindle e-readers.