Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: When Will the Matric Results Be Declared? | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 soon, with sources indicating that the results may be declared by March 27 or 28. However, the board has not yet made an official announcement regarding the exact date and time.

The anticipation among students has grown following the declaration of the Bihar Board Class 12 results, shifting focus now to the matric results.

This year, more than 15 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 examinations. The exams were conducted between February 17 and February 25, 2026, across multiple centres in the state.

How to Check BSEB 10th Result 2026

Once declared, students will be able to check their results online through the official website. To access their scorecards, candidates will need their roll number and roll code.

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Steps to check result:

Visit the official BSEB website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the “BSEB 10th (Matric) Result 2026” link Enter roll number and roll code Submit the details to view the result Download and save the result for future reference Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays.

Previous Year’s Performance

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 82.11%. In 2025, Khushi Kumari, Ranjan Kumar, and Rajan May emerged as toppers with 489 marks.

Gender-wise performance showed boys slightly ahead, with a pass percentage of 83.67%, while girls recorded 80.67%.

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Bihar Board 12th Results

The Bihar Board has already announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 85.19%, slightly lower than last year’s 86.05%.

Girls outperformed boys once again, with 86.23% of girls passing compared to 84.90% of boys. Notably, 19 out of the 26 toppers were girls.