ISRO YUVIKA 2026: Selection Criteria, Important Dates, Centres – All You Need to Know | Image: ISRO

New Delhi: Students aspiring to explore a career in the space sector now have a major opportunity as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the Young Scientist Programme — YUva VIgyani KAryakram (YUVIKA) 2026.

The programme is designed to introduce school students to space technology, space science and space applications, while encouraging them to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

ISRO launched the initiative to “catch them young” and nurture curiosity among students who may become the future scientists and engineers of the country. The program offers participants early exposure to India’s Space Program and the opportunity to learn directly from experts at leading ISRO centers.

Who can apply for YUVIKA 2026

Students studying in Class 9 as of January 1, 2026, at schools across India are eligible to apply for the program.

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Applicants must also download the bonafide certificate during registration and get it signed by their school principal before submitting their application.

Students can apply here on the official website at jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika.

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Important dates for YUVIKA 2026

ISRO has released the official schedule for the program.

Programme announcement: February 20, 2026 Registration begins: February 27, 2026 Registration closes: March 31, 2026 First selection list: April 13, 2026 Second confirmation list: April 20, 2026 YUVIKA programme duration: May 11 to May 22, 2026

Selection process and criteria

As per the official information, Participants will be selected based on multiple parameters that assess academic performance and extracurricular achievements.

The selection weightage includes:

Marks obtained in Class 8 or last exam: 50% Performance in online quiz: 10% Participation in science fairs or co-curricular activities: 2% to 10% Prizes in Olympiads or equivalent competitions: 2% to 5% Achievements in sports competitions: 2% to 5% Membership in Scouts, Guides, NCC or NSS: 5% Students from village or rural schools located in Panchayat areas: 15%

ISRO has also stated that minimum representation will be ensured from each State and Union Territory.

Centres where YUVIKA will be conducted

The programme will be organised at several major ISRO centres across India, including:

Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota U. R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC), Shillong ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri Regional Remote Sensing Centre (RRSC), Jodhpur

Travel and accommodation for selected students

ISRO will bear the cost of course materials, accommodation and food during the programme.