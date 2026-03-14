Updated 14 March 2026 at 16:53 IST
ISRO YUVIKA 2026: Selection Criteria, Important Dates, Centres – All You Need to Know
ISRO has invited Class 9 students to apply for its Young Scientist Programme YUVIKA 2026, a two-week residential course at leading space centres aimed at fostering interest in STEM fields, with registrations open until March 31.
- Education News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: Students aspiring to explore a career in the space sector now have a major opportunity as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the Young Scientist Programme — YUva VIgyani KAryakram (YUVIKA) 2026.
The programme is designed to introduce school students to space technology, space science and space applications, while encouraging them to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.
ISRO launched the initiative to “catch them young” and nurture curiosity among students who may become the future scientists and engineers of the country. The program offers participants early exposure to India’s Space Program and the opportunity to learn directly from experts at leading ISRO centers.
Who can apply for YUVIKA 2026
Students studying in Class 9 as of January 1, 2026, at schools across India are eligible to apply for the program.
Advertisement
Applicants must also download the bonafide certificate during registration and get it signed by their school principal before submitting their application.
Students can apply here on the official website at jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika.
Advertisement
Important dates for YUVIKA 2026
ISRO has released the official schedule for the program.
- Programme announcement: February 20, 2026
- Registration begins: February 27, 2026
- Registration closes: March 31, 2026
- First selection list: April 13, 2026
- Second confirmation list: April 20, 2026
- YUVIKA programme duration: May 11 to May 22, 2026
Selection process and criteria
As per the official information, Participants will be selected based on multiple parameters that assess academic performance and extracurricular achievements.
The selection weightage includes:
- Marks obtained in Class 8 or last exam: 50%
- Performance in online quiz: 10%
- Participation in science fairs or co-curricular activities: 2% to 10%
- Prizes in Olympiads or equivalent competitions: 2% to 5%
- Achievements in sports competitions: 2% to 5%
- Membership in Scouts, Guides, NCC or NSS: 5%
- Students from village or rural schools located in Panchayat areas: 15%
ISRO has also stated that minimum representation will be ensured from each State and Union Territory.
Centres where YUVIKA will be conducted
The programme will be organised at several major ISRO centres across India, including:
- Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun
- Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram
- Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota
- U. R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru
- Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad
- National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad
- North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC), Shillong
- ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri
- Regional Remote Sensing Centre (RRSC), Jodhpur
Travel and accommodation for selected students
ISRO will bear the cost of course materials, accommodation and food during the programme.
The travel cost of selected students will also be reimbursed, including II AC train fare or AC bus fare from the nearest railway station or bus terminal to the designated ISRO centre and back. Students will need to submit their original travel tickets for reimbursement.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 14 March 2026 at 16:52 IST