Updated April 9th 2025, 14:43 IST

Bihar Board Class 12th Scrutiny 2024 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply Now

Students who are not satisfied with their Bihar Inter 2025 results can submit a request for scrutiny by visiting the official website till April 11, 2025.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Bihar Board Class 12th Scrutiny 2024 Registration
Bihar Board Class 12th Scrutiny 2024 Registration | Image: File Photo

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to apply for scrutiny of the Bihar Inter answer sheets until 11 April. Students who are not satisfied with their Bihar Inter 2025 results can submit a request for scrutiny by visiting the official website: biharboardonline.com. 

This extension gives students who either did not pass or are unhappy with their BSEB Class 12 results 2024 the chance to submit a compartment exam form or apply for answer sheet scrutiny. 

The board had earlier permitted students to apply for scrutiny of one or more subjects—or all subjects—by paying a fee of Rs.120 per subject between April 1 and April 8. However, in the interest of the students, the deadline for submitting the online scrutiny application along with the required fee has now been extended to April 11, 2025, as stated in the latest official notification. 

Official Notice -Link

Bihar Board Class 12th Scrutiny 2024: Steps to Apply  

Step 1: Go to the official Bihar Board website at biharboardonline.com. 

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that says, “Apply for Scrutiny” or “Apply for Compartment” and click on it. 

Step 3: A new page will open where you’ll be asked to enter your roll number and other required details. 

Step 4: Fill in the information carefully and click on the Submit button. 

Step 5: The application form will appear on the screen. Complete it with accurate details. 

Step 6: Proceed to pay the application fee online to finalise your submission. 

Direct Link to Apply - Bihar Board Class 12th Scrutiny 2024 

Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Exam 2024: Date 

The Bihar Board has not yet announced the official schedule for the compartment exams. However, it is expected that the BSEB Class 12 compartment examinations will be held in April, and the results are likely to be declared by May 2025. 

Published April 9th 2025, 14:15 IST

Bihar