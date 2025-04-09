NEET MDS 2025 Edit Window Opens at natboard.edu.in, Direct Link to Apply

NEET MDS 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the edit facility for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Master of Dental Surgery ( NEET MDS) 2025 application form. Students who wish to update or rectify any details in their NEET MDS 2025 application form can now do so through the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET MDS 2025 admit card will be released by the medical board on April 15. The entrance examination is scheduled to take place on April 19 and will be held in a single shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

NEET MDS 2025 Edit Window: How to Apply for Application Correction

Step 1: Go to the official website: natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for the link titled 'NEET MDS 2025 Application' and click on it.

Step 3: Log in using your registered credentials to access the NEET MDS edit window.

Step 4: Your application form will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Make the necessary corrections and pay the applicable fee, if required.

Step 6: After submitting the changes, download the confirmation page and print a copy for future reference.

About NEET MDS 2025:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reminded NEET MDS 2025 aspirants that the entrance exam will include time-bound sections, as previously announced.