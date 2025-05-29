Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • Bihar CET BEd Answer Key 2025 Released at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Updated May 29th 2025, 11:53 IST

Bihar CET BEd Answer Key 2025 Released at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Bihar Common Entrance Test B.Ed Answer Key 2025 is out at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Objections can be submitted by 30 May. The exam was held on May 28, and results are expected on June 10. No negative marking applies.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Bihar CET BEd Answer Key 2025 Released at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, Direct Link to Check Here
Bihar CET BEd Answer Key 2025 Released at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo

Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025 OUT: Lalit Narayan Mithila University has released the Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025. Candidates who took the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test can download the answer key from the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. 

For CET-B.Ed. In 2025, the minimum qualifying marks are 35 per cent (42 marks) for candidates in the unreserved category. For SC, ST, BC, EBC, WBC, EWS, and Divyang categories, the minimum is 30 per cent (36 marks). There is no negative marking in the exam. 

Official Notice:  

Bihar CET BEd Answer Key 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for “Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025” on the homepage. 

Step 3: A new page will open where you can view the answer key. 

Step 4: Download the page and take a printout for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - Bihar CET BEd Answer Key 2025

Bihar CET BEd Answer Key 2025: Objection 

Candidates who find any errors in the answer key can raise objections until May 30. Objections must be sent by email to the designated helpdesk, along with relevant supporting documents. After reviewing all valid objections, the final answer key will be released. The result is expected to be announced on June 10. 

About Bihar B.Ed CET Exam 2025: 

The Bihar B.Ed CET 2025 exam was conducted on May 28. The test lasted for two hours and included 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question had four options, and candidates were required to choose the most suitable answer and mark it on the OMR sheet provided with the question booklet. For more details, candidates can visit the official Bihar CET B.Ed website. 

ALSO READ: Haryana CET Recruitment 2025: Group C Registration Begins at hryssc.in, Key Dates and How to Apply

Published May 29th 2025, 11:53 IST