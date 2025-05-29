Bihar CET BEd Answer Key 2025 Released at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025 OUT: Lalit Narayan Mithila University has released the Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025. Candidates who took the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test can download the answer key from the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

For CET-B.Ed. In 2025, the minimum qualifying marks are 35 per cent (42 marks) for candidates in the unreserved category. For SC, ST, BC, EBC, WBC, EWS, and Divyang categories, the minimum is 30 per cent (36 marks). There is no negative marking in the exam.

Official Notice:

Bihar CET BEd Answer Key 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025” on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open where you can view the answer key.

Step 4: Download the page and take a printout for future reference.

Bihar CET BEd Answer Key 2025: Objection

Candidates who find any errors in the answer key can raise objections until May 30. Objections must be sent by email to the designated helpdesk, along with relevant supporting documents. After reviewing all valid objections, the final answer key will be released. The result is expected to be announced on June 10.

About Bihar B.Ed CET Exam 2025: