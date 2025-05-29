Bihar CET BEd Answer Key 2025 Released at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Updated May 29th 2025, 11:53 IST
Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025 OUT: Lalit Narayan Mithila University has released the Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025. Candidates who took the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test can download the answer key from the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
For CET-B.Ed. In 2025, the minimum qualifying marks are 35 per cent (42 marks) for candidates in the unreserved category. For SC, ST, BC, EBC, WBC, EWS, and Divyang categories, the minimum is 30 per cent (36 marks). There is no negative marking in the exam.
Official Notice:
Step 1: Visit the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for “Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025” on the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will open where you can view the answer key.
Step 4: Download the page and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates who find any errors in the answer key can raise objections until May 30. Objections must be sent by email to the designated helpdesk, along with relevant supporting documents. After reviewing all valid objections, the final answer key will be released. The result is expected to be announced on June 10.
The Bihar B.Ed CET 2025 exam was conducted on May 28. The test lasted for two hours and included 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question had four options, and candidates were required to choose the most suitable answer and mark it on the OMR sheet provided with the question booklet. For more details, candidates can visit the official Bihar CET B.Ed website.
Published May 29th 2025, 11:53 IST