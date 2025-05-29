Haryana CET Recruitment 2025: Group C Registration Begins at hryssc.in, Key Dates and How to Apply

Haryana CET Group C Recruitment 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will start the registration process for the Haryana CET Recruitment 2025 on May 28, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for Group C posts can access the direct application link on the official HSSC website at hssc.gov.in.

Candidates can submit their application forms from May 28 to June 12, 2025. The deadline to pay the examination fee is June 14, 2025, by 6 PM. The CET will be held to fill various Group C and Group D posts in the Haryana state government. The exact exam date will be announced later, but it is likely to be scheduled in June or July.

Haryana CET Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the CET for Group C posts, candidates must have passed 10+2 (or an equivalent qualification) or Matric along with an additional qualification.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and not older than 42 years as of the last date of registration.

Haryana CET Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for male candidates in the General category is Rs 500. Those belonging to SC, BC, and EWS categories will need to pay Rs 250. There is no fee required for the main exam for either Group C or Group D posts.

Haryana CET Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official HSSC website at hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open – enter your registration details there.

Step 4: Click on “Submit” and log in to your account.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Once done, click on “Submit” and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Take a printout of the submitted form for future reference.

Haryana CET Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern

The question paper will be based on the Senior Secondary (10+2) level, except for the Hindi and English sections, which will follow the Matriculation (Class 10) level.