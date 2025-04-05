sb.scorecardresearch
  Bihar CET BEd Entrance Test 2025 Registration Begins At biharcetbed-lnmu.in, Direct Link to Apply

Updated April 5th 2025, 09:31 IST

Bihar CET BEd Entrance Test 2025 Registration Begins At biharcetbed-lnmu.in, Direct Link to Apply

Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2025: Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply online by visiting the official website. Check details here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Bihar CET BEd Entrance Test 2025
Bihar CET BEd Entrance Test 2025 Registration Begins | Image: File Photo

Bihar B.Ed CET 2025: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, has started the registration process for the Bihar B.Ed Entrance Test 2025. The application form link is now active. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply online by visiting the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. 

Students can fill out the Bihar B.Ed CET 2025 application form online from April 4 to 27 by paying the regular fee. If anyone misses this deadline, they can still apply by paying a late fee between April 28 and May 2. Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) released the official notification for the exam on April 4, 2025. 

Official Notice: 

The Bihar B.Ed CET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on May 24, 2025. Candidates will be able to edit or correct their submitted forms from May 3 to 6. The admit cards for the exam will be available to download from May 18 onwards. 

Bihar B.Ed. Entrance Test 2025: Steps to Register  

Step 1: Go to the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.  

Step 2: Click on the link to open the registration page. 

Step 3: Click on “New Registration” and fill in your details. 

Step 4: After registering, log in with your ID and password. 

Step 5: Complete the application form with the correct details. 

Step 6: Upload your Aadhaar card, educational certificates, and other needed documents. 

Step 7: Once done, save a copy of your form for future use. 

Direct Link to Register- Bihar BEd Entrance Test 2025 (CET-BED) 

About BEd CET:  

The Bihar Bachelor of Education Combined Entrance Test (Bihar B.Ed CET) is a state-level entrance exam for aspiring teachers. It is organised every year by Lalit Narayan Mithila University, located in Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga. 

The exam is held to offer admission to eligible candidates into regular B.Ed, distance B.Ed, and Shiksha Shastri B.Ed courses available at various universities across Bihar. Currently, there are 14 B.Ed colleges under the University of Bihar where admissions are based on the marks obtained in the Bihar B.Ed CET. 

Published April 5th 2025, 09:31 IST