TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Notification Out for 1299 Posts at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Know How to Register

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the opening of applications for the recruitment of 1,299 Sub Inspectors (SI) in various roles within the Tamil Nadu Police Department. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment, set to begin on April 7, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online until May 3, 2025. The positions are available for both male and female candidates in different categories, including Taluk Police, Armed Reserve (AR), and Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP). This recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies across a range of posts and provides a chance for individuals to pursue a rewarding career in law enforcement.

Official Notice:

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The examination fee for candidates applying under either the Open Quota or the Departmental Quota is Rs 500. However, if a Departmental candidate wishes to apply for both the Open and Departmental Quotas, they are required to pay a total of ₹1,000. The fee must be paid through online mode only. Accepted methods of payment include Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official TNUSRB website: https://www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2:On the homepage, click on the “Careers” or “Notification” section.

Step 3: Look for the link related to “TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025” and open it.

Step 4: Fill in the application form online, entering your personal details, academic qualifications, and other required information.

Step 5:Upload the necessary documents, including a passport-size photo, signature, left thumb impression, and any other supporting files.

Step 6: Pay the application fee using the online payment method. (Check the official notice for the exact fee.)

Step 7:Review all the details and then click on the submit button.

Step 8: After submission, download and print a copy of the completed application form for future use.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 selection process involves a written examination covering Tamil, General Knowledge, and Psychology, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to assess fitness levels. Shortlisted candidates will then appear for a viva-voce (interview) to evaluate their suitability for the role.